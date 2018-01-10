Chandigarh mayoral polls: BJP wins all three posts

Mayor Davesh Moudgil in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh Mayor Davesh Moudgil in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh

THE BJP made a clean sweep in the mayoral elections on Tuesday, winning all three top posts of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. While Davesh Moudgil was elected mayor, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon became senior deputy mayor and Vinod Aggarwal deputy mayor.

Moudgil defeated Congress candidate Devinder Singh Babla by securing 22 out of 27 votes. For the post of senior deputy mayor, Dhillon defeated Congress candidate Sheela Phool Singh, bagging 21 out of 27 votes. BJP councillor Vinod Aggarwal was elected as deputy mayor after he defeated Congress candidate Ravinder Gujral and secured 22 out of 27 votes.

The voting began at the Assembly hall in the Municipal Corporation office at 11 am in the presence of UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi. The results were out by 11.45 pm. This was the first time that nine nominated councillors were not able to vote in the elections after the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s orders. A total of 27 votes were polled.

