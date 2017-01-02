Chandigarh: Mayoral elections to be held on January 12

CHANDIGARH WILL get its new mayor on January 12. Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi on Sunday announced that the elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor would be held on January 12. Nominations have to be filed by January 7. However, Congress councillor Davinder Singh Babla questioned the delay in holding the mayoral elections, stating that as per the Municipal Act, the mayor has to be elected on the first day of the year.

“Earlier, it was said that since everybody is not available near the new year, the elections would be held some days later,” said Babla. “But today everybody was available for the oath taking then why the polls were not held today?”

With this decision, the city will remain without a mayor for the next 11 days. Babla said that because the BJP was unable to reach a decision on the mayoral candidate, they were delaying the elections. Sources said that BJP councillors Asha Jaiswal and Heera Negi were now in the fray for the post of mayor. Due to various factions in the BJP and senior leaders not reaching a consensus on the name, the process was delayed.

For the post of senior deputy mayor, the BJP’s Anil Dubey and Shakti Devshali are in contention while Kanwarjeet Rana is in the race for the post of deputy mayor.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, DC Joshi said, “The House has been constituted today. When the House has not been constituted, how can mayoral polls take place first? Today everybody took oath. The rest of the procedure for the election will take some time. The date has been finalised.”

BJP councillor Arun Sood said that no work would be affected since no file is routed through the mayor. “How does it matter? No file is routed through the mayor, so no work would be affected,” he said.