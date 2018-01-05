Chandigarh Mayoral election: Asha Jaswal refuses to budge, says will fight against Davesh Moudgil

Mayor Asha Jaswal with BJP councillors Vinod Aggarwal, Shakti Parkash Devshali, Ravi Kant Sharma, Arun Sood and Satish Kainth and a nominated councillor in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Mayor Asha Jaswal with BJP councillors Vinod Aggarwal, Shakti Parkash Devshali, Ravi Kant Sharma, Arun Sood and Satish Kainth and a nominated councillor in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

CHANDIGARH BJP affairs in-charge, MP Prabhat Jha, asked the two rebel candidates from the party to withdraw their nominations for the mayoral polls as the party’s image was getting tarnished, but outgoing Mayor and Councillor Asha Jaswal remained firm that she would fight the election against the official candidate, Davesh Moudgil, and said she was ready to face the consequences.

Moudgil, who is backed by MP Kirron Kher and former MP Satya Pal Jain, was declared the official candidate for mayor upsetting Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon and his camp that have been pitching for Councillor Arun Sood. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Jaswal said, “When we have been appealing for the last one month that anybody except Moudgil may be made the candidate, why wasn’t it heard? I will fight the elections against Moudgil and not withdraw at any cost. Ziada se ziada kya hoga – party se nikaal denge. Ye (Moudgil) na to party ka hai na shehar ka…” She added, “Main koi bhi nateeja bhugatne ke liye tayar hun.”

Jha had warned the Tandon camp on Wednesday night at a meeting that the party’s image was at stake and the incident had maligned BJP. The other rebel candidate is Ravi Kant Sharma, who also filed his nomination as an Independent against Gurpreet Dhillon, the official candidate for the post of Senior Deputy Mayor. “Inko samajhna chaeye…le lenge nomination wapis…I am sure they will withdraw the nomination before January 9. It is just a human reaction. It was since days that it was going on and all of a sudden when sentiments are hurt, one tends to take decisions in haste,” Jha told Chandigarh Newsline.

With factionalism within BJP wide open after Wednesday’s incident, Congress is also trying to make the most of it. Sources said senior leaders of the party were also trying to defeat the BJP’s official candidate. “Even otherwise, our party’s strength in the MC is just four councillors. But, we are working on several strategies. Our aim is to defeat BJP’s official candidate and that can be achieved by cross-voting or giving support to the rebel candidate,” said a senior Congress leader. Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla is the party’s mayoral candidate.

ACROSS THE AISLE

SAD Councillor Hardeep Singh and Independent candidate Dalip Sharma on Thursday extended support to BJP candidate Davesh Moudgil. Even at official functions, Jaswal is being accompanied by councillors Arun Sood, Shakti Devshali and others known to be Tandon loyalists.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App