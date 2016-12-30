Chandigarh: Mayor Sood lists feats at end of tenure, Cong rubbishes claims

Mayor Arun Sood addresses the media in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh Mayor Arun Sood addresses the media in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh

At the end of his term as Chandigarh mayor, BJP leader Arun Sood on Thursday said unlike his predecessors, he did not make any excuses about his short tenure and got several works done with the co-operation of officers. Sood became the mayor in January and in November, the code of conduct came into effect. “I was mayor for 10 months and a week. I took over after 14 years of misgovernance by the Congress. I never made the short term an excuse for not working. With the co-operation of officers, I got a lot of work done,” he said.

Watch what else is making news:

Listing out his achievements, Sood said work for bringing additional 29 MGD water daily to Chandigarh through Kajauli Waterworks was allotted. “Water ATMs were provided at several places and floor-wise water connections were also allowed. We strengthened the existing storm system. The concept of open gym was started. The first all-women gym will be started at Mahila Bhawan. A library, healthcare and counselling facilities for women will be started,” he said.

The mayor said he ensured that the renovation and upgrade of the MC building was completed. “The proposal for construction of underpass on railway crossing at Manimajra was approved. Mechanised sweeping was started. Safety gear was provided to sewermen and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each was given to them who died on duty,” Sood said. He said a biomethanation plant is set to start and installation of plastic-to-oil plant is under process. Sood said he took several initiatives like constitution of Tricity Mayor’s Council, implementation of citizen charter and Street Vendor’s Act, and setting up Mayor’s Margdarshak Mandal.

“In the coming time, our focus will be on revenue generation for MC, better co-ordination with the administration and more financial powers for MC. Next year, we have decided to hold a competition for newly weds and gift them holiday packages,” said Sood. There were several controversies during Sood’s tenure. There were protests by traders when the municipal corporation decided to close two parking lots in Sector 17 to promote the newly-inaugurated multilevel parking. The decision was then reversed. Parking contractors surrendered paid parking lots causing losses to the civic body. Sood landed in controversy again for allowing to convert a green belt near Vivek High School in Sector 38 into a parking lot. After opposition from residents, he took a u-turn. He met with criticism when MP Kirron Kher was not included in the documentary made on Chandigarh.

However, Congress leaders said none of the works listed by Sood as his achievements was started during his tenure. Congress leader Subhash Chawla said: “He (Sood) is making false claims. All these works were started in the past and were not initiated by him. Nowhere is 24×7 water supply present in the city. I got the multilevel parking inaugurated during my tenure. Work on sewer lines was done earlier. The work on MC building was also in progress.”