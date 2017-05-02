Chandigarh: Mayor seeks tips from residents to check menace

Struggling to check the stray dog menace in the city, Mayor Asha Jaswal has now turned to the public and sought suggestions to handle the issue. Mayor Asha Jaswal told Chandigarh Newsline: “I have given my email id to various Resident Welfare Associations as well. I want suggestions from the general public now on how to deal with this menace. At the end of the day, we have to also keep in mind the animal rights. Moreover, this is the season when we get the most dog bite cases.”

After the incident of a stray dog biting six persons in Mauli Jagran, including a pregnant woman, the mayor has now called for a meeting of Tricity mayors on May 3.

“Even if we sterilise or vaccinate dogs of our area, they come from Panchkula and Mohali. Therefore, this is the problem at the Tricity level and it needs to be dealt together. That is why I have convened a meeting of Tricity mayors,” said Jaswal.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has also offered infrastructure to various NGOs that are needed to set up awareness camps for stray dog adoption. There were several NGOs that were willing to join hands with the municipal corporation to train puppies that can further be given to dog lovers for free.

There were two incidents of serious stray dog bites where the dog died after biting people. The lab reports from Kasauli confirmed that both the dogs were rabid. On April 22, the dog that had left 12 persons injured in Sector 15 was also rabid and had died the same day after attacking the residents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now