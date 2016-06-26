Chandigarh Mayor lays water pipelines

Mayor Arun Sood and municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha on Saturday laid the foundation stones of two projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme in Dadumajra colony and Maloya colony.

The municipal corporation laid Ductile Iron (DI) pipelines in these two colonies and in some places replaced the old PVC pipelines for water supply with DI pipelines.

Deputy Mayor Hardeep Singh and area councillors Sat Parkash Aggarwal (Dadumajra) and Poonam Sharma (Maloya) were also present.

Watch Video: What’s making news

The mayor said the PVC water pipelines in these areas were laid around 30 years ago. “It was difficult to repair the old PVC pipelines. We received frequent complaints of leakages and contamination of water from the residents. The residents also complained of risk of cracks in their houses owing to leakages in pipelines. Therefore, we came up with this project,” said Sood.

He added that the existing pipelines have outlived its life span and have been encroached upon by the residents of the colony. So, there is no use of dismantling them. The approximate cost of the work in Dadumajra is Rs 76 lakh and the provision for the same was taken under the AMRUT scheme.

The population of the Dadumajra colony increased every year and the residents had constructed additional floors. “Therefore, the present size of the pipelines was not sufficient to meet the requirements. Apart from this, the residents had constructed toilets on the pipelines, resulting in occasional contamination in water supply,” a source said.

There was an urgent need to relay big pipelines according to the requirement at some other alignment away from the sewerage line, said an officer.

In Maloya, the MC will lay minimum 100mm and 150mm DI pipelines at an approximate cost of Rs 133 lakh.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App