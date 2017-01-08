Chandigarh Mayor election: Numbers in favour of BJP but Congress upbeat as candidates file nominations

BJP candidate Asha Jaiswal; (right) Congress candidate Gurbax Rawat filing their nominations at the Municipal Corporation Building in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh BJP candidate Asha Jaiswal; (right) Congress candidate Gurbax Rawat filing their nominations at the Municipal Corporation Building in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

Candidates contesting for the post of Mayor, senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor filed their nominations at the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Saturday. BJP candidate Asha Jaiswal is the party’s mayoral candidate who will contest against Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat. However, Jaiswal is likely to become the Mayor, as there are 21 BJP-SAD councillors in the 36 member House. To win, a candidate needs just 19 votes. Congress has just four councillors, while one is an Independent.

Jaiswal, who is a lawyer, has been re-elected as the councillor this time. She gets along well with the leaders of different factions within the BJP. In contrast, Rawat is an IT professional.

Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra, however, said that anything is possible in politics. “I agree we have four councillors but nothing is impossible. We had our Mayor when we just had one councillor in the House,” he said.

In other face-offs, BJP’s Rajesh Gupta would fight against Sheela Devi of the Congress for the post of senior Deputy Mayor while BJP’s Anil Dubey would contest against Congress councillor Ravinder Kaur for the post of Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, the filing of nominations remained a low-key affair for both Congress and the BJP. Leaders said that the BJP-SAD alliance already holds a majority with 21 out of 26 seats and that the campaigning too would also remain subdued.

The nominations, were filed in presence of BJP councillor and former Mayor Arund Sood along with other BJP office bearers. None of the senior leaders including party president Sanjay Tandon, MP Kirron Kher and others were present since they were attending the National Executive meeting in Delhi.

The elections for the various posts would be held on January 12.