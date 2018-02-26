Chandigarh: Man slits throat of five-year-old girl, claims possessed by divine power

Grieving family members of Ujala in Sanjay Colony on Sunday. (Express photo) Grieving family members of Ujala in Sanjay Colony on Sunday. (Express photo)

A man was arrested for murdering a five-year-old girl by slitting her throat in Sanjay Labour colony in Phase 1, Industrial Area, here on Sunday morning. The police could not ascertain the motive behind the murder as the accused too was admitted to the hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 am when a woman found that Kamlesh Kumar, 28, who works in a printing press in Industrial Area Phase 1, slit the throat of Ujala who lives in his neighbourhood. Ujala’s family belongs to Chhapra district in Bihar; they migrated to Chandigarh a few years ago in search of work.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Satish Kumar said that accused Kamlesh was caught by people and was also beaten up, following which he was admitted to the hospital. He added that the medical examination of the accused established that he was not under the influence of liquor.

Sources in the police said that during interrogation, the accused had said that he was possessed by some divine power when he committed the crime. Kamlesh was discharged from the hospital late in the evening.

Ujala’s grandfather Nakul Singh said that Ujala left home around 10.45 am after having breakfast and after around half an hour, a woman who also lives in their neighbourhood came to their house and informed them that Kamlesh had caught Ujala and attacked her with a sickle.

“I immediately rushed to Kamlesh’s room which is located near our house. I saw blood splattered there. I looked for Ujala and found her lying in a pool of blood inside the room. I called the police control room, following which a PCR team arrived there and we took Ujala to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32,” Nakul said.

He said that they did not have any enmity with Kamlesh and they did not know the motive behind the murder.

Nakul added that he had gone to his native place in Chhapra and had come around a week ago and everything was fine at his home.

Ujala’s father Mannu Singh, who is a rickshaw puller, told Chandigarh Newsline that he was out on work when he received a call from his father. He immediately rushed to the hospital. He added that Ujala was his middle child. She had an elder brother and a younger sister.

Asked whether he had any fight with Kamlesh, Mannu said that Kamlesh used to come to their home and they had good relations with him. He added that he never fought with Kamlesh.

“Kamlesh has two sons. He used to come to our home and was good to us. We do not know why he has done such a thing to us. He has almost chopped off the head of my daughter,” Mannu said.

Ujala’s mother Babita, who was inconsolable at GMCH, Sector 32, said that Ujala had asked for some food and after eating it, she immediately left the house saying that she was going to play outside with her friends.

Senior police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagdale, visited the hospital and met the family. She said that they arrested Kamlesh and booked him under the charge of murder.

