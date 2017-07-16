Chandigarh: Man sentenced to 5-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Representational Image Representational Image

A local court Saturday sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for allegedly sexually harassing a differently-abled minor girl. The orders were passed by the court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam K Joshi. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Dr Satnam Singh, a physiotherapist by profession. The convict and his family were in a state of shock after the orders were pronounced. He was held guilty under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Satnam Singh, was working with an NGO in Sector 38 West when the case was registered against him in March last year. The victim’s parents filed a complaint with the concerned police station in March 2016 and stated that the victim was a patient and was undergoing physiotherapy treatment from the doctor for several weeks. They alleged that Satnam(32) had sexually assaulted their daughter when she had gone for the treatment. The victim was molested on March 15, 2016, and she complained about the incident to her parents. A case was registered under Section 354-A of the IPC and Sections 8 and 10 of POCSO was registered at the Maloya police station against him. The police arrested him from Dadu Majra area soon after the crime.

