Chandigarh: Man murders friend after argument

A 29-year-old man was murdered by his friend after the two had a heated argument on Thursday night at Pinjore town of Kalka. Police said the accused, who was booked for murder, has been arrested. Police officials said that the victim has been identified as Rameshwar, and at the time the incident took place, the two were under the influence of alcohol. A police official said that the argument between the two broke out over some monetary issue, resulting in the incident.

The accused, according to police, struck a sword thrice on the victim’s head. “He suffered serious head injures which led to his death,” said the official.

The accused has been identified as Jamsher. “We have also recovered the weapon which was used in the crime,” said the police official. The victim is survived by his parents and his wife. “We have registered a case against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.”