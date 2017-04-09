Chandigarh: Man leaves suicide note and disappears, later found with distant relative

A 50-year-old sub inspector (SI), Daya Ram, of Chandigarh police disappeared from his house after leaving behind a suicide note on Saturday. SI Daya Ram was dressed in plain clothes and an alert was sounded in Chandigarh and neighboring states when his family members noticed the suicide note and informed the local police control room. Later, SI Daya Ram was traced in Sector 17, where he was with his distant relative, who is also in Chandigarh police and posted at Neelam police post in Sector 17. The incident took place when SI Daya Ram had a heated argument with his wife over some family issue and left the house leaving behind a suicide note around 7 pm. He was traced with his distant relative in Sector 17 around 9.30 pm. Inspector Daleep Rattan, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said, “An alert was sounded and police parties were rushed to Sukhna Lake and at railway track to trace Daya Ram. He is yet to return to his house but he is safe.” SI Daya Ram is a drill instructor posted at Police Lines, Sector 26. A DDR was lodged at Sector 19 police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now