Chandigarh: Man held for employing minor as domestic help

The UT police registered a case against a businessman for employing a eight-year-old child as a domestic help at his residence in Sector 22. He was booked under Section 374 (unlawfully compelling a person to work against his will) of IPC and Section 76 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act. The case was registered based on the complaint of the NGO Childline, which received a call that an eight-year-old child was working as domestic help at a house, owned by Singla brothers in Sector 22.

The Childline team along with police personnel rescued the child. The minor is a native of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. After a medical examination the child was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) which sent the child to Snehalaya. Colonel Ravi Bedi, director Childline appealed to the residents and office bearers of Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) to be on the lookout of cases of child labour.”

