Chandigarh: Man gets bail in possession of heroin case

A local court Tuesday granted bail to a 21-year-old man, Amanpreet Singh, who was arrested for possessing contraband, at district courts Sector 43 here. He was arrested on March 3 for possessing 5 grams heroin. The case was registered at the Sector 49 police station. The police had laid an anti-snatching naka at Sector 47/48 roundabout when they saw Amanpreet turning around on seeing the police. The police arrested him and seized the contraband from him.

The defence counsel, Sajjal Sharma said, “No independent witness had joined the investigation at the time of arrest was one of the major grounds on the basis of which bail was granted.”

