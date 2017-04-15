Chandigarh: Man ends life, leaves behind four-page suicide note

In the note, Prashant also expressed his apologies to his fast friend, Ravi, from whom he had taken a huge sum of money promising that he would return the money to him. In the note, Prashant also expressed his apologies to his fast friend, Ravi, from whom he had taken a huge sum of money promising that he would return the money to him.

A 31-year-old man, Prashant Gaur of village Rally in Sector 12A, Panchkula, was found dead near the roundabout of Sector 17/18 and a four-page long suicide note was recovered from his possession on Friday. Though the wallet of the victim was found on him, his mobile phone was missing. In the suicide note, Prashant blamed himself for his extreme step and also accused himself for creating the false impression about himself before his wife, Sashi, that he is rich and had joined a multinational company recently. In the note, Prashant also expressed his apologies to his fast friend, Ravi, from whom he had taken a huge sum of money promising that he would return the money to him.

During the course of investigation, police also came to know that at the time of his marriage with Sashi, Prashant had told her and her parents, residing in Sector 14, Panchkula, that his parents had passed away but in reality, his parents are alive and residing in Dehradun. They were informed about his death. Prashant had tied the knot with Sashi around two and a half years ago and he recently left his job at a showroom in Sector 14, Panchkula. In the suicide note, Prashant explained that until Class XII, he was a good person but later, he fell into bad company and became an alcoholic. Police sources said his in-laws informed that Prashant had been taking money from them repeatedly for the last one year claiming that he was landed in a tight situation due to a legal case.

Prashant had left his house in Rally village, Sector 12A, around 8pm and told his wife, Sashi, that he was going to pick up a senior officer working in his newly joined multinational company and coming from Bhopal, at Chandigarh International Airport. Police said Prashant had made a call to his wife around 10pm on Thursday night.

Inspector Daleep Rattan, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said, “Prashant’s parents and brother were informed about his death in Dehradun. The body will be handed over to them after postmortem examination on Saturday.” Police have ruled out any foul play behind the death. An inquest proceeding was initiated at the Sector 19 police station.

