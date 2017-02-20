Latest News

Chandigarh: Man dies after his motorcycle skids

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:February 20, 2017 5:45 am

A 35-year-old motorcyclist died after his motorcycle skidded near Shanti Nagar in Manimajra in the early hours on Sunday. The deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, said police.

According to police, the victim was identified as Pardeep Pal. He was working as a peon in a private firm.

Police said that the accident took place at around 4 am on Sunday when Pardeep was heading towards his residence. As the victim reached the fish market of Shanti Nagar, he lost his balance and his motorcycle skidded.

A passer-by informed the police about the incident and the victim was rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where duty doctors declared him brought dead.

