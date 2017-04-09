Chandigarh: Man arrested for raping minor sister-in-law

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old sister-in-law at his house in Manimajra on Friday night. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. A case under Section 376 of IPC and some sections of the POCSO Act was registered at IT Park police station. The victim came to the house of her sister, who was married to the accused, to stay with them for some days. Police sources said the accused and his wife decided to go to a local vegetable market leaving behind the victim alone in the house but the accused made an excuse from his wife in the market and came back to his house and committed the crime. Police sources said the incident came to light when the victim started bleeding profusely and narrated the incident to her sister. The medical examination of the victim confirmed the rape allegations.

