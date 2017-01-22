Chandigarh: Man acquitted in case of attempt to murder

A resident of Colony No. 4 was acquitted by a local court on Saturday in an attempt to murder case at district courts, Sector 43 here. According to the prosecution, the victim Rajesh was at his home when the accused, Salman Khan, along with his friend Parduman Singh came to Rajesh’s neighbourhood. Singh was hammering a temporary roof when Rajesh asked him to go away as it was disturbing him. But Khan came to the place and had an argument with Rajesh. It was also alleged that in a fit of rage, Khan took out a knife and stabbed Rajesh in the stomach and fled. Later, Khan was booked for attempt to murder under section 307 of IPC and was acquitted on Saturday due to lack of evidence.