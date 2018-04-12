Chandigarh: Major fire breaks out in PGIMER; no casualties reported

Patients being evactuated from the Emergency wing of PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night (Express Photo/Varinder Bhatia) Patients being evactuated from the Emergency wing of PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night (Express Photo/Varinder Bhatia)

A major fire broke out, at about 9.30 pm, in an Operation Theatre in Nehru hospital of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Wednesday, causing damage in at least six Operation Theatres and immense chaos in the institute’s Emergency wing.

The OT, where the fire first broke out before spreading to five neighbouring OTs, is located on the first floor of the Emergency ward that is packed with the patients round the clock.

At the time of the fire, there were three operations underway. However, PGI’s Medical Superintendent Dr A K Gupta confirmed, “All patients are safe and no casualty is reported due to the fire.”

Patients were evacuated from the OT and corridors of the first and ground floor that caters to both medical and surgical patients requiring emergency treatment.

The primary cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit in the Operation Theatre. The information of the fire was first received by the PGI’s security personnel who reached the spot and evacuated the patients.

“At the time, there were three operations going on in the OT that is located next to the neurosurgery ward on the first floor. All of a sudden, a spark in one of the OTs developed into a major fire, which started spreading. PGI’s security personnel were informed, who rushed to the spot and started evacuating the patients. Fire-fighters were also called by the PGI who reached the spot and started controlling the fire,” an eyewitness told Chandigarh Newsline.

It took the fire-fighters about two hours to douse the fire. “The fire has been controlled. Preliminary investigations revealed that a short-circuit in a needle syringe destroyer might have caused the fire,” Dr Gupta said.

To find out exact cause of the fire, the PGI administration has ordered a thorough probe and sought a report by Thursday evening. The probe committee shall also be ascertaining the loss caused due to fire.

PGI also made additional Operation Theatres in the Trauma Centre immediately functional to treat the patients who required emergency surgeries. PGI officials told Chandigarh Newsline that the additional OTs will remain functional 24×7 till the situation normalises and the damaged OTs are operational again.

Here is a list of previous fire incidents at PGIMER:

February 3, 2018: Fire broke out at gastroenterology ward due to a short circuit. As many as 46 patients, including six ICU patients, were shifted to other wards.

December 2016: Five fire incidents back to back at liver ICU. Last incident reported in doctors’ changing room, reportedly due to smoking.

November 2012: Steamer caught fire at private ward. One of the patients left the steamer open and went to get some tests done. There was no loss to life or major loss to property.

June 2012: Fire broke out at library in the department of anatomy on the ground floor of Chuttani Block due to a short circuit.

July 2011: AC duct above Operation Theatre in the Emergency Wing of the PGIMER caught fire due to the burning of a motor. At the time of the incident, a patient from Haridwar was inside the OT.

June 2011: Critically ill patient from Ludhiana died when bed and bandages caught fire due to sparks in a cardiac defibrillator.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd