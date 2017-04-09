Chandigarh: Locked for 6 months, 4-year-old girl rescued from her mother

The one room house where the 4-year-old girl was kept by her mother at Kajheri village in Chandigarh . Sahil Walia The one room house where the 4-year-old girl was kept by her mother at Kajheri village in Chandigarh . Sahil Walia

A four-year-old girl was rescued by a team of the Child Welfare Committee Friday night from the custody of her mother who had allegedly kept her confined inside a small room for over six months in Kajheri, Sector 52. The girl has now been shifted to a shelter home, while the woman has been admitted to the psychiatric department at GMCH, Sector 32.

A team comprising local police personnel and sleuths of the child helpline unit rushed to the house after she made a call on the helpline number (1098) alleging that her daughter is being harassed by some people.

A senior member of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said, “The woman had made a call at the child helpline unit two days back and when our team reached Kajheri they failed to locate the house address as she did not pick her phone. On Friday night, she again made a call and this time we traced the building.”

According to sources, as the team entered the house, they were shocked to see the pathetic condition of the girl. Later, the father of the girl was also summoned at the spot. He said that though they had been divorced, his wife was still staying under his guardianship but he was not allowed to meet his daughter.

Lt Col Ravi Bedi, director of Child Helpline, Chandigarh chapter, said, “The woman appeared to have hallucinations that all were against her and that they were intent on causing harm to the girl, who she kept in a small dingy room in total isolation. Apparently, she had filed an FIR about two years back, against her husband for allegedly abusing the girl, but since nothing could be proved, he was let off.”

Inspector Naseeb Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said, “We lodged a DDR and assisted Child Helpline members to shift the woman to the psychiatric department in GMCH, Sector 32. The four-year old daughter of the woman was shifted to a shelter home under the supervision of Child Welfare Committee.”

