Chandigarh: Local court stays order on school fee hike

Mount Carmel School in Sector 47, Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo) Mount Carmel School in Sector 47, Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo)

In an appeal filed by a Sector 47 private school challenging the orders of a lower court, a local court on Friday said the stay on fee hike would continue. While taking up the appeal filed by the Mount Carmel School during the last hearing, the appellate court had put a stay on the orders of the chief judicial magistrate till the summons were served.

The parents then ensured that summons were served to 141 parents and the stay on the CJM orders were hence vacated. The Mount Carmel School authorities had challenged the orders passed on April 11 by the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Akshdeep Mahajan in which the judicial officer had put a stay on the school fee hike. The school had challenged the stay orders in the appellate court.

The CJM had also directed the school to formulate a fee structure for the academic year 2017-18 in consultation with the Parents Association (plaintiffs). There have been a spate of cases on various city schools by parents challenging the fee hike. Other than Mount Carmel Schools, cases are pending against St Joseph School in Sector 44, Delhi Public School in Sector 40 and Chitkara International School in Sector 25.

The parents had stated in the complaint that earlier the school fee was Rs 2,700. However, the fee was increased for the 2017-2018 session substantially. The parents stated in the petition that when they took up the issue with the school authorities, they refused to give an explanation for such a huge hike in the monthly tuition fees. The parents had then formed an association and sent emails to the school authorities on February 14 and 20 this year but did not get a response. The parents then filed a case in the district courts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now