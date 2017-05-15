Chandigarh: Lily Garden’s Nehru link

Bad condition of a monument in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Kamleshwar Singh) Bad condition of a monument in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Kamleshwar Singh)

THE NEHRU Memorial in Lily Garden in Sector 9 from where first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru surveyed Chandigarh from an observatory on April 2, 1952, is in a state of neglect. A memorial was built at this historic place, adjoining the Central Club in Sector 9, and the garden was christened as the “Lily Garden” with a foundation stone mentioning the relevance of the place.

The memorial, which the UT Administration has failed to maintain, was dedicated to Nehru. The foundation stone reads in bold letters, “Jawaharlal Nehru saw the layout of Chandigarh from this spot on April 2, 1952.” The memorial was inaugurated by Dr M S Randhawa, chief commissioner, on February 27, 1967, three years after the death of Nehru.

With no prominent board or signages, the memorial is nestled in the residential area of Sector 9. A worn-out giant tower-like structure is located a few yards away from the foundation stone and it is surrounded by grass. It seems the structure has not been whitewashed for ages.

Although the garden is frequently visited by city residents, hardly anyone knows the historic significance of the place. Sonu Singh, a washerman who has been residing in Sector 9 area for the last 37 years, says, “The garden is dedicated to Nehruji and not many people are aware of it.” The Lily Garden is not like other well-maintained gardens in the city, though it is barely 200 metres from the UT Secretariat.

