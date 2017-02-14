Chandigarh: Kirron Kher hears grievances of public

Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher Monday held a public meeting at her office in Sector-8, Chandigarh.

Office bearers of various associations also met Kher and submitted a memorandum regarding their problems.

She personally heard all the complaints and grievances of the residents and assured them to take up the issues with the concerned department of UT administration as soon as possible.

Leaders of various employees’ associations requested that contractual employees working in Chandigarh should be regularised on the pattern of Punjab. Office Bearers of UT cadre employees also thanked Kher for taking up the Domicile Issue in Lok Sabha and requested her that inter-department transfer policy of UT administration be cancelled as it does not benefit anyone. The office-bearers also requested her to take up the issue of release of Dearness Allowance (DA).

They said that UT administration should not follow Punjab government. Teachers working on deputation from Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh requested that they be be allowed to work in Chandigarh as they do not affect UT.

The quota is fixed for Punjab and Haryana and they are deputed in Chandigarh under this quota. Sarpanches of all villages met Kher with the demand of extension of lal dora. They also raised the issue of unemployment by saying that the number of unemployed youths were increasing in villages and some steps should be taken to give them employment.

Meanwhile, Councillor Dalip Sharma requested that people living in EWS houses allotted under rehabilitation should be allowed to deposit their licence fees at e-sampark centres. Presently, they have to stand in long queues at CHB of Estate office to deposit licence fees. Kher assured that she will take up this issue with the officials of UT administration as the demands were genuine.