Chandigarh: Kher writes to MHRD for release of funds

MP Kirron Kher. (Source: File) MP Kirron Kher. (Source: File)

Kirron Kher, Member of Parliament, has written a letter to the Union Minister of Human Resource Development for the release of funds, so that pending salaries of teachers working under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Society could be disbursed.

In her letter, Kher has stated that the Project Approval Board of the Ministry has approved the budget outlay of Rs 65.58 crore for SSA Society for the year 2016-2017, out of which Rs 32.69 crore was released as first installment and has been fully utilised by the SSA. The second installment amounting to Rs 32.79 crore is still awaited. As a result, the SSA society is unable to meet the committed liability towards salary of employees working under it.

Kher has urged the Union Minister for MHRD to intervene immediately for the release of funds from Government of India, as the employees working under SSA have not been paid their salaries for the last 2-3 months. This has created a lot of suffering for their families. Therefore, she has appealed to the minister to direct the concerned officer to release the balance amount of Rs 32.69 crore immediately to the Chandigarh Administration for the smooth functioning of SSA.