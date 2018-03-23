Chandigarh: Juvenile held guilty of strangulating 19-yr-old woman, sentence on Friday

The case dates back to August 10, 2016. (Representational Image) The case dates back to August 10, 2016. (Representational Image)

THE COURT of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi on Thursday held a 17-year-old boy guilty of murder. The boy had killed his live-in partner, 19-year-old Anita, at Faidan village in 2016. The sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

The case dates back to August 10, 2016. Anita was already married and had a child. But, she deserted her husband and child and began to live with the boy. According to the prosecution, the boy killed her after Anita started suspecting him of having relationships with other women. He used to work at a printing press in Mohali.

Around 9 pm on August 10, 2016, Anita’s sister Nisha informed police that her sister was found dead at her home.

Based on initial information, police began investigating it as a case of suicide. But, in her complaint, Nisha alleged that Anita’s live-in partner was ill-treating her and also used to beat her up frequently. During investigation, based on forensic examination of the scene of crime and post-mortem examination reports of the deceased, police suspected foul play.

Subsequently, police found that it was a case of murder and Anita’s live-in partner had strangulated her to death. He was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. Nisha, in her complaint, also told the police that her sister got married to the boy and was living with him for the last six months. But, during investigation, police found that the boy was a minor and thus the purported marriage was also not legal.

