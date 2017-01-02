Chandigarh: It can rain on January 6 or 7, predicts Met

CITY CAN expect rain in the coming days as per the Chandigarh Meteorological department.

“Rain is expected in the coming days because of certain western disturbances,” said an official of the Met department, adding that rain could occur on January 6 or 7. According to the Met department, the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 was the warmest night in the month of December. The minimum temperature was recorded as 8.7 degree Celsius. “The new year night was the warmest of all the 31 days,” said the Met official.

Initially, the Met officials had said that December was one of the driest months in the recent past. However, due to snowfall on Christmas, heavy rain took place on December 25.

As per the data with the Met department, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in December was 5.8 degrees Celsius and the highest maximum temperature recorded was 26.4 degrees Celsius.