Chandigarh International Airport: Wi-Fi trial run conducted for two days, says BSNL

AFTER A delay of several months in starting Wi-Fi service at the Chandigarh International Airport, state-run BSNL, which has been awarded the tender for installation, on Saturday said trials have already been conducted at the airport.

Officials said services would soon be made available for passengers. J S Sahota, General Manager, BSNL Telecom District, Chandigarh said, “Installation of Wi-Fi services at the airport has already been done. Few days ago, we conducted a trial run for two days. We are now hoping to start the services for the passengers very soon.”

He added that due to a technical problem in the server, the Wi-Fi services are not working at the airport and process is on to fix the problem.

Wi-FI services is yet to be introduced at the new terminal of the airport, which was inaugurated in 2015. The BSNL has been saying repeatedly that services would begin soon. But, nothing has been done so far.

At the airport, passengers have demanded that services should be started. They said the airport authority should provide all the services as they have also imposed additional tax on the passengers recently.

From May 1, Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) of India had decided to levy user development fee (UDF) on the outgoing passengers at the airport. With the introduction of UDF, a passenger, taking the Chandigarh-Delhi flight, will have to pay at least Rs 250 extra.

BSNL officials had earlier said the installation got delayed owing to the late arrival of equipment. According to BSNL, passengers would be provided free access for the first 20 minutes and then those wanting to use it further, would be provided an option to recharge it online to continue its usage.

The new terminal of the airport located in Mohali was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. Not many facilities are available there.

After a gap of five months, the Airports Authority of India (AAI)has awarded a tender for setting up 14 food and beverage (F&B) outlets at the airport.

