Chandigarh International Airport: Wi-Fi facility likely to start from March-end

The new terminal was inaugurated in 2015. (Express Photo) The new terminal was inaugurated in 2015. (Express Photo)

Passengers at the Chandigarh International Airport are expected to get Wi-Fi service by March-end. Officials on Monday said the state-run BSNL is likely to start the Wi-Fi service at the airport by the end of March, more than a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal in 2015.

The Airports Authority of India recently awarded the work of Wi-Fi installation at the Chandigarh International Airport to the BSNL. J S Sahota, general manager, BSNL telecom district, Chandigarh, said: “We are in process to get the Wi-Fi equipment from our head office. We are expecting to start the service in the next one month.”

He said after the start of the service, the passengers would be provided free access to Wi-Fi initially for sometime. Later, it would be chargeable. “Those who want access will be provided an option to recharge it online to continue its usage,” Sahota said.

The Airports Authority of India is already facing criticism from the passengers over lack of infrastructure at the new terminal, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

As many as 36 flights operate from the airport daily, including two international ones.

The international flights at the airport started only last year. Of late, several new destination flights have been added by the airlines, increasing the domestic and international passenger traffic at the airport.

Other facilities that are presently unavailable at the airport include food and beverage, CIP (commercially important person) lounge. Only one ATM has been set up at the airport.

Chandigarh residents said all the facilities should soon be made available at the airport. “It is highly disappointing that we still don’t have the facilities. There is no proper governance at the airport and they are running it like a corporate house. They (the authority) are earning profits from the existing facilities,” Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said.

The Chandigarh airport authorities said soon all passenger-related facilities would be provided. “Tendering has also been done and soon, all the facilities will be made available at the airport,” said an AAI official.