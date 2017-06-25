Chandigarh International Airport: Two years after inauguration, new terminal to get Wi-Fi facility

Passengers visiting the new terminal at Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali, will soon be able to access Wi-Fi facility. State-run BSNL which has been awarded the tender work for installing Wi-Fi at the airport on Saturday said that the services would likely be thrown open for public from June 29. BSNL officials said that testing has been completed by both BSNL and airport authorities.

“The installation has been completed and from next Thursday (June 29), we are expecting to start Wi-fi services for passengers at the airport,” JS Sahota, General Manager, BSNL Telecom District, Chandigarh, told Chandigarh Newsline. He said the testing of the services were successfully conducted on Saturday.

Earlier, the officials had said that “technical problems in the server, were hampering the trail run of the Wi-fi services at the airport and the problems have been resolved now.”

Sahota said that passengers will have free access to Wi-fi services for the first 15 minutes. “The services will be chargeable after 15 minutes. There be would cards available which a passengers can choose from if they want to continue the services,” he said.

For long, passengers have been demanding that Wi-fi services should be made available at the airport. From May 1, Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) of India started charging User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 250 on the outgoing passengers at the airport.

While the airport was inaugurated in 2015, the passengers are yet to get all the facilities at the airport. After two years, Airport Authorities was awarded a tender for setting up as many as 14 food and beverage (F&B) outlets at the airport.

At present, there are two International flights and around 36 domestic flights operating from the airport. As per the data released by the Airport Authority, the number of passengers using the airport has increased.

