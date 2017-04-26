Chandigarh International Airport: Last date for tender to set up two duty-free outlets extended to May 1

AFTER GETTING a poor response for a global tender to set up two duty-free outlets at the Chandigarh International Airport, the airport authorities have now extended the last date for tender submission. The last date for tender submission fixed earlier by the airport authorities was April 21. Now the new date is May 1.

A senior airport official told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday that the authorities didn’t receive the expected response. “We were expecting a huge response from different groups. But what has come up is not as per our expectation,” said the official.

Chandigarh International Airport Chief Executive Officer Sunil Dutt told Chandigarh Newsline that not many retailers came forward. “We always go for better bidding and want more parties. This is the reason why we have extended the last date for tender submission,” he said. He, however, didn’t disclose how many firms had shown interest in the project so far.

Recently, the airport authorities had floated a tender, two years after the new terminal of the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2015. The international flights, however, started last year only. Two international flights operate from the airport currently.

The airport authorities have been facing severe criticism due to lack of passenger-related facilities at the airport. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, too, has slammed the airport authorities for lack of passenger amenities at the airport.

The airport is recording a heavy footfall. According to the traffic statistics released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the airport recorded a growth of 20 per cent passenger traffic in March 2016-17.

As per the plan, the airport authority will set up one duty-free outlet each in the departure and the arrival area of the airport. A firm which will get the tender can sell several products at the airport, including liquor and beauty products.

