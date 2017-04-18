Chandigarh International Airport: BSNL likely to launch Wi-Fi facility for passengers from next week

The airport was inaugurated in 2015. Express The airport was inaugurated in 2015. Express

Passengers at the Chandigarh International Airport are expected to get the Wi-Fi services from the next week. This was announced by state-run BSNL that will provide the service. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had awarded the work of installation Wi-Fi at the Chandigarh International Airport to the BSNL. The new terminal of the Chandigarh International Airport, which was inaugurated in 2015, has no Wi-Fi facilities for the passengers at present.

J S Sahota, general manager, BSNL Telecom District, Chandigarh, told the Chandigarh Newsline on Monday that the process of installation of Wi-Fi equipment at the airport has been started. “There was some delay about receiving the equipment. But we are now expecting to provide the facility to the passengers in the next one week.”

He said once the service is started, the passengers would be provided free access to the facility for the first 20 minutes. “Those who want to use it further, will be provided an option to recharge it online to continue its use,” he said.

The new terminal of Chandigarh International Airport located in Mohali was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2015. The international flights at the airport, however, started last year only. Off late, several new destinations have been added by the airlines, which has also increased the domestic and international passenger traffic at the airport.

Installation of Wi-Fi is one of the main demands raised by the passengers at the airport. “This facility should have been started earlier. This is an important airport and it is disappointing that this airport still doesn’t have Wi-Fi facility,” said Anurag Verma, a Patiala resident.

