Chandigarh International Airport: AAI awards tender for 14 food and beverage outlets

THERE IS a reason to cheer for passengers at the Chandigarh International Airport as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded a tender for setting up 14 food and beverage (F&B) outlets at the airport. Airport officials expect the outlets to come up in the next two to three months. The new terminal of the International Airport was inaugurated in 2015. But not many facilities are available for the passengers at the airport so far.

“We have awarded a tender to a Delhi-based food chain and they will set up 14 food and beverage outlets at the airport,” Chief Executive Officer of the airport Sunil Dutt told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday, adding that the outlets would come up in two-three months. Dutt said that the firm had to decide which all brands would come up at the airport and AAI had not been informed about it. “All the 14 outlets will come up in the area, including departure, and security hold area,” he said.

He claimed that AAI had already intensified its efforts to provide all the facilities to the passengers. “Soon, wifi services will be provided as well at the airport. The process to award a tender to set up two duty-free outlets is on. We are committed to providing all the major facilities to the passengers using the airport,” he said.

The new terminal of Chandigarh International Airport located in Mohali was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The first international flight, however, started a year later. Currently, two international flights operate from the airport. Of late, several new destinations have been added to the airport. As many as 36 flights are operating from the airport.

As per the latest AAI stats, the Chandigarh International Airport has recorded a growth of 20 per cent passenger traffic in March 2016-17. The figures reveal that the airport has also seen a growth of 8.7 per cent in the aircraft during 2016-2017.

