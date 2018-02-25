Chandigarh inspection drive: ’52 chemist shops have violated norms’

An inspection drive, conducted by the drug inspectors of Chandigarh Administration, has found 52 chemist shops violating norms. The authorities have now started serving notice to the violators. Officials said licences of three chemists in the city have also been suspended. A communication, sent by UT Health Director Dr G Dewan to the Chandigarh Administration on January 24, stated that the inspection started last October and it continued till January 22, 2018. A total of 307 inspections were carried out in that period.

“It is intimated that 307 inspections were carried out by the drug inspectors which also include 16 inspections carried out along with the district-level committee from October 2017 to January 22, 2018. And, 52 shops were found flouting the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940, and Rules 1945. Now, the process of issuing show-cause notice to the defaulters is underway,” read the letter by the Chandigarh Health Director to the UT Home Secretary.

It says that three licences have been suspended and added that “no unlicensed shops were detected in course of the inspection”. The communication further stated that continuous monitoring would be carried out and if any unauthorised shop was detected, then action would be initiated as per law. “Further submitted that during the inspections, special attention is being given to cross check whether actual/occupier i.e. pharmacist is present or not. And whether the sale of scheduled/prescription drugs is being carried out in the absence of registered pharmacist and attention is given regarding the validity of the licences,” said the letter.

The Chandigarh Health Director also said that the soft copy, pertaining to the list of manufacturing units under Chandigarh’s jurisdiction, is also being sent to the National Health Mission to upload it on the official website. Health officials on Saturday that during the inspections, the violations were mostly chemists failing to maintain a record of stocks, not displaying certificates, mismatch with stock records, etc.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App