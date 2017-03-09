Chandigarh: Inmates of Burail Model Jail can soon avail the facility of outdoor gyms

An open-air gym in a park in Sector 16. Express An open-air gym in a park in Sector 16. Express

As part of the jail reforms, the Chandigarh administration has decided to provide the facility to the inmates, both undertrials and convicts, so that they could also lead a healthy life, while serving judicial custody. Two outdoor gyms would come up outside Barrack No. 8 and 9 on the jail premises at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. There are 55 undertrials currently lodged in these two barracks. Subsequently, more such outdoor gyms would come up outside each of the 11 barracks at Burail jail.

At present, only the convicted prisoners are allowed to use an indoor gym currently functional in another barrack meant only for them. This indoor gym would also be converted into an open-air one. The Chandigarh administration, in a joint meeting attended by home secretary Anurag Agarwal and inspector- general (prisons) Alok Kumar, has approved the project of open-air gyms.

“There are various reasons for setting up outdoor gyms. There were instances in the past when inmates hatched conspiracies and indulged in fights while exercising in indoor gyms. By having outdoor gyms, we shall also be able to keep their activities under constant watch,” an officer posted in Burail Jail told The Chandigarh Newsline.

Another senior police officer said: “Gyms are being constructed to provide basic health facilities to the inmates. As many as 504 inmates, including 22 women, are currently lodged at Burail Model Jail.”

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has also adopted the concept of outdoor gyms by installing equipment in public parks in Sector 16, 27 and others.