Chandigarh: In poor condition, crematorium in Sector 25 cries for attention

A shed at the cremation ground in Sector 25 of Chandigarh. Jasbir Malhi A shed at the cremation ground in Sector 25 of Chandigarh. Jasbir Malhi

BROKEN SHEDS, sewer water flowing from the nearby cow shelter, garbage strewn all around, no proper fencing near the children’s graveyard — all this sums up the condition of the crematorium in Sector 25. “We wanted to landscape the area and renovate it properly with construction of toilets and new fans. In fact, we are waiting for the drawings from the office of chief architect,” said Chief Engineer N P Sharma.

Despite repeated communications by the crematorium management, the MC has not repaired a pipeline fault because of which dirty water flows from the nearby cowshelter into the ground near the platforms. “The dirty water from the cowshelter flows here. The water then stagnates and it becomes difficult to walk. MC should pay some attention,” said a priest at the cremation ground, requesting anonymity.

Pandit Dev Krishan, incharge of the cremation ground, said, “No official has paid a visit in the last couple of months. They can at least repair the fault which leads to stagnant water.” He added that all 26 sheds and sheets at the platforms where cremation is done were in need of immediate replacement.

Further, there is no proper fencing near the children’s graveyard. The councillors had received complaints about how stray dogs enter the graveyard due to gaps in the wire fencing. There had been complaints that the graves were not marked properly, posing difficulties when new graves are dug. However, MC officials cite their helplessness and claim fencing cannot be done as the land belongs to the forest department.

Last year, Mayor Arun Sood had paid a visit to the cremation ground in Sector 25 and pulled up the officials for the poor condition of the crematorium. He found that there was no proper water supply, fans and sheets had to be replaced and the parking space was inadequate. He had given directions for beautification and earmarking at the children’s graveyard. While the estimates were prepared, nothing was done on the ground.

“The cremation ground is being managed poorly. Since there are no proper security guards, anti-social elements also go there,” said a councillor on condition of anonymity. Former mayor Subhash Chawla during his term in 2013 had got a music system installed to play religious songs at the cremation ground but it was stolen later.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now