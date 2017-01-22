Chandigarh: In cyber fraud, senior citizen duped of Rs 9.5 lakh, Delhi man arrested

The suspect in police custody. The suspect in police custody.

A 61-YEAR-OLD retired employee of a private firm, Azad Kumar Singh, of Sector 28 was cheated of Rs 9.55 lakh on the pretext of providing him money of his matured insurance policies along with a bonus after ‘investing’ his money. The police have claimed that the case has been solved with the arrest of a Delhi resident, Ravi Singh, a former call centre employee. The suspect was remanded in two days’ police custody Saturday.

A total of Rs 9.55 lakh was transferred in multiple accounts by the victim during a period of nearly six months and later when Azad checked the status of his insurance policies and bonus from the relevant companies, they denied having made any calls to him.

Azad said, “Three agents had contacted me introducing themselves as employees of an insurance company. Initially, they said they would provide my matured insurance policy with huge bonus, and instructed me to deposit the security money.” The complainant further maintained, “Later, I started receiving calls on the behalf of ‘RBI’ and IRDA convincing me to accept the offers.”

Police said two of the six accounts in which money was deposited by the victim were verified and two persons were traced. The two persons revealed the name of their “common friend”, Ravi, who had been using their accounts for last six months. Inspector HS Sekhon, in-charge of cyber cell, said, “Ravi has confessed.”

A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.