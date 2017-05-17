Chandigarh: In city to celebrate her birthday, 27-yr-old ‘raped’ by hotel employee, suspect arrested

Police at the hotel in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express/Sahil Walia) Police at the hotel in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express/Sahil Walia)

A 27-year-old woman, who was staying at a hotel in Sector 17, was allegedly raped by a contractual staff of the hotel at his rented accommodation in Sector 22 on Monday. A sum of Rs 23,000 was also stolen from her hotel room, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sunny Kumar(29), a native of Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested. The victim, who works with a leading multinational company in Jaipur, has recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a local magistrate. She, however, refused to undergo medical examination at GMSH, Sector 16. A case under Section 376 (rape) and 380 (theft) has been registered at Sector 17 police station. The accused will be produced in a local court on Wednesday. According to police sources, the victim came to Chandigarh from Mussoorie and booked a room for a night at the hotel on May 15 afternoon.

In her statement to the police, the victim claimed that it was her birthday and she wanted to celebrate it. She went out with the accused, with whom she was speaking since evening. The victim further stated that she along with the accused purchased a cake from a shop in Sector 22 and went to the rented accommodation of the accused, where he allegedly raped her.

Kumar was a cook in the food and beverage department of the hotel. According to the police, the woman got in touch with the accused after she checked in at the hotel and expressed her desire to celebrate her birthday. The accused finished his duty at 12.30am and the two left for Sector 22 on his motorcycle.

“The accused dropped the victim at the main gate of the hotel Tuesday morning. The victim alleged that when she went to her room, she found that Rs 23,000 was missing from her luggage bag. She then lodged a complaint with the police,” said Ram Gopal, DSP (central).

SSP (UT) Eish Singhal, who also visited the hotel said, “An FIR has been filed based on the victim’s complaint. She has refused to undergo medical treatment.” Speaking on the medical examination of the victim, Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Sector 17 police station, said, “We rushed her to a local government hospital for a medical examination but she refused to do it .”

