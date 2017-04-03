Chandigarh: In booth round of pulse polio campaign, 38,466 children immunised

A total of 38,466 children were immunised with Oral Polio Drops during the booth round of pulse polio activity conducted by the UT health department on Sunday, officials said.

According to the officials, the pulse polio campaign’s April round started with inauguration by Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, advocate and councillor, Sector 8, Chandigarh, by immunising the children with oral polio drops at a polio booth at Sukhna Lake, Sector 1. A statement said Dr Rakesh Kashyap, UT director of health and family welfare, along with Dr Anu Chopra Dosajh, district immunisation officer, were present at the inaugural session and that director Kashyap also observed the activities at various booths installed in Chandigarh and guided the teams to conduct the activities more effectively.

“The Day 1 of pulse polio campaign was completely dedicated for booth activities and door to door activities will be done in the next two days of the campaign. Children who are left on day one through booth activity will be covered by door to door activities on the second and third days i.e. April 3 and 4,” it said.

Health department officials said that a series of awareness generation activities through advertisements in leading Hindi and English newspapers, radio jingles on FM channels, AIR, posters, banners and announcements through FM channels are being conducted to cover maximum number of children for polio drops. “Department of health, police, social welfare, transport and NCC volunteers from different colleges of Chandigarh joined hands together in the mission to eradicate polio from society,” the officials said.

“Four zonal teams are monitoring the polio-related activities. Children are also getting immunised at all the prominent places and transit points like bus stands, railway stations, etc. Supervisors are having checklists to observe the activities at booths and all the reports from the field have been collected,” said the statement.

