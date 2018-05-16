Chandigarh Housing Board to appoint consultant to assess structural stability of need-based changes made by occupants

The consultant would also tell that if the particular structure under the need-based change is demolished, whether the building would retain its structural stability or not. (Representational image) The consultant would also tell that if the particular structure under the need-based change is demolished, whether the building would retain its structural stability or not. (Representational image)

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) in a meeting Tuesday decided to appoint a consultant who will assess the structural stability of the need-based changes done by occupants in board’s dwelling units.

The committee which has been constituted under the chairmanship of CHB secretary would further review the consultant’s report and recommend where all need-based changes needs to be permitted.

The consultant would also tell that if the particular structure under the need-based change is demolished, whether the building would retain its structural stability or not.

An expression of interest would be called for the appointment of the consultant.

There are over 40,000 people who had made changes in the original structures by constructing balconies, covering their courtyard, converting balconies into rooms or toilets, constructing a staircase and additional washrooms, or even made internal changes. Notices had been sent by the board to all of them.

Last year, a survey was carried out by board engineers in all 61,067 units constructed till date in respect of violations, encroachments and misuse. There are over 20,000 flat owners who have committed violations mostly in the front courtyard. These violations are beyond the permissible limits. When notices were issued to them, the allottees requested the housing board to regularise the violations.

On April 9, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher held a meeting with CHB officials and told them not to issue any fresh notice for any existing violations in any dwelling units, flats or shops of the board till the technical committee decides on the policy to regularise the need-based changes. Besides requesting the CHB officials to stop sending notices, she also advocated one-time settlement for violations of CHB dwelling units.

CHB chairman Ajoy Sinha has already directed the officers to work on mapping of violations in CHB houses sector-wise and type-wise. The committee would formulate a policy on these need-based changes. Safety of structures and protecting the privacy of neighbours would be kept in mind while drafting the new policy. It was also discussed to ensure that residents get proper light and ventilation in their houses while allowing need-based changes.

