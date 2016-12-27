Chandigarh Housing Board okays citizen charter, to be implemented from January 2

Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday approved the much-awaited citizen charter in its board meeting. The charter will be implemented on January 2. Although CHB has set a time period in which various works would be carried out, there is no provision for penalty or fine for not complying with the deadlines.The consensual transfer policy which includes transfer between blood relations, transfer to spouse etc, the allottee can transfer property by applying directly to CHB along with proposed purchaser or transferee. The time fixed for its processing is 21 days. To take a no-dues certificate, the time to be taken would be 21 days from the date of receipt of complete documents.

For the interest component certificate, the time to be taken would be seven days from the date of receipt of complete documents. The same time period is applicable if one needs to obtain the no-objection certificate for taking loan for mortgaging the property. For a duplicate copy of allotment letter, possession slip, physical possession form, the time period would be 28 days.

For the transfer of dwelling units on the mutual request of the allottee, the time taken would be 20 days. For the refund of earnest money or other deposits, the time taken would be 14 days from the date of receipt of complete documents. For the general power of attorney transfer policy, the processing would be done within 21 days.

The general power of attorney transfer or transaction are a misnomer as these are not legally permissible transfers of the immovable property. But CHB will entertain the cases, where these are entered on or before October 11.

For the execution of conveyance deed of freehold properties of CHB, the processing time would be five days from the receipt of application and completion of documents.

“At present, we have no provision for imposition of fines or penalty. For that,

we would soon be bringing out a transparency or grievance redressal charter. This citizen charter is like setting a deadline for various works. It sets a timeline for every service the board offers,” said board chairman Maninder Singh.