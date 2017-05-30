Chandigarh Housing Board extends date for documents submission to June 30

A decision had been taken by the CHB in 2016 to formulate a uniform policy to restore all such dwelling units, subject to payment of outstanding dues as well as revival and penal charges. (Representative Image) A decision had been taken by the CHB in 2016 to formulate a uniform policy to restore all such dwelling units, subject to payment of outstanding dues as well as revival and penal charges. (Representative Image)

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board has decided to extend the date of submission of documents with penal charges wherein opportunity would be given to those who filed false statements to own a dwelling unit. The date has been extended to June 30, 2017.

A number of cases were pending in the Supreme Court, High Court and other courts regarding false statements or affidavits falsely stating that the applicant does not have a house in his or her name or spouse while applying for allotment of a dwelling unit under various schemes floated by the CHB. A decision had been taken by the CHB in 2016 to formulate a uniform policy to restore all such dwelling units, subject to payment of outstanding dues as well as revival and penal charges.

It was decided that this policy shall give a window of approximately three months until December 31, 2016, to all those allottees, who may be interested in regularising their possessions or in having their possessions restored and matters regularised on payment of above cited penal charges. The opportunity was further extended to March 31.

However, keeping in view the demand for a large number of applicants and in the interest of the general public, the CHB has accorded approval for further extension of the scheme till June 30, 2017.

