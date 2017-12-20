Chandigarh Housing Board announces extra discount of 50 per cent

Chandigarh Housing Board land at IT Park in Chandigarh. (Expess photo) Chandigarh Housing Board land at IT Park in Chandigarh. (Expess photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board on Tuesday decided to give a major rebate in the yearly penal charges to the people residing in flats falling in Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG). These charges are being paid by the allottees for making need-based changes made in their dwelling units. Penal charges at the rate of Rs 100 per square foot are being levied on the people who constructed chajjas/cantilevers/balconies outside the plotted area, which are projecting over government land.

A senior CHB officer said, “Under the rebate policy, people residing in EWS units were given 50 per cent rebate from the penal charges, people residing in LIG dwelling units were given 40 per cent rebate in penal charges. People residing in Medium Income Group (MIG) dwelling units were given 20 per cent rebate and people of High Income Group (HIG) were given 10 per cent rebate in the penal charges.”

A press statement issued by CHB said, “Additional discount of 50 per cent on the discounted penal charges will be admissible to the allottees who will deposit the penal charge on their own on the basis of self-certification of the encroached area/additional area, which is not in accordance with permissible construction, by January 15, 2018. The allottees will self-certify the area of additional construction to work out the applicable fee/penal charge. They are, however, advised to take the help of private engineers/architects for calculation of the area of additional construction, so as to avoid any discrepancy in the area self-declared by them.”

The enforcement wing of CHB will, however, check the area self-declared by the allottee in case of any complaint. Any difference in the self- certified area will be charged without any rebate. The allottees who do not deposit the penal charge on the basis of self-certified area will be issued notices of demolition/cancellation.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App