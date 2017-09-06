Chandigarh Housing Board allows door on ground floor towards area outside plot

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board on Tuesday permitted allottees to have a door on the ground floor towards the area outside the plot with a rider that the change does not damage the structural stability of the dwelling unit. The allottees would also have to pay a compounding fee of Rs 10,000 every year for this. A certificate of structural stability to CHB from a qualified structural engineer would also have to be submitted to the board. “A penal charge of Rs 10,000 per door will be payable annually in the first month of every calendar year for the doors from the balcony to the area outside the plot, provided by the ground floor allottees at the time of glazing of their respective balconies. The said penal charge is payable till the violation of the door in the glazing is removed,” said a release by the board.

The ground floor allottees had been approaching CHB for regularising of the door from the balcony to the area outside the plot.

