Chandigarh Housing Bo gives the go-ahead: Now grocery and readymade garment shops in EWS dwelling units, rehab colonies

At EWS Colony at Dhanas in Chandigarh. Express At EWS Colony at Dhanas in Chandigarh. Express

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board has approved the provision for having grocery or general stores and readymade garment shops in its EWS dwelling units and rehabilitation colonies of the board. Earlier, these commercial activities in these areas were restricted by the housing board and only small trades were allowed. There are about 20,000 such dwelling units at Dhanas, Mauli Jagran and Palsora.

Watch What Else is Making News



The CHB had allowed use of ground floors of the premises allotted under different rehabilitation schemes for trades and shops like that of mobile repair, TV or radio repair, computer centre, stationery, electric gadgets and barber shops.

In addition to this, environment-friendly, cottage activities for self-employment, that is boutiques, beauty parlours and tailoring shops, were allowed here.

“Because these are necessities, the governing board accorded approval to have kiryana shops, general or convenience stores and shops of readymade garments,” said an official of the board.

However, officials said that no proper shop could be made by using shutters and other material.

Prem Kaushik, a member of the board, said, “We were getting repeated requests from people that these are basic needs and should be allowed. The agenda was finally approved by the governing body.”

Other than this, the board accorded approval for adoption of Recruitment Rules of the Chandigarh Administration in the Chandigarh Housing Board for various posts in order to formulate uniformity in the recruitment process.

Also, while the board had formulated a uniform policy last year to restore all such dwelling units, wherein a number of cases were lying pending in the Supreme Court of India, High Court and other courts regarding giving false statements or affidavits for not having a house in the name of the applicant or his or her spouse while applying for the allotment of a dwelling unit under various schemes floated by the Chandigarh Housing Board, it was also decided to give an opportunity till March 31, 2017, to all those who were interested in regularising their possessions or getting their matters regularised. This would be subject to payment of all outstanding dues, revival charges and penal charges.