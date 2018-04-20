Chandigarh: Hopes of getting more water from May 1 dashed

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Shri V.P. Singh Badnore alongwith the Adviser to the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Shri Parimal Rai, Mayor, MCC, Shri Davesh Moudgil and senior officers visiting at Kajauli Water Works on Monday, February 19, 2018. The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Shri V.P. Singh Badnore alongwith the Adviser to the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Shri Parimal Rai, Mayor, MCC, Shri Davesh Moudgil and senior officers visiting at Kajauli Water Works on Monday, February 19, 2018.

CITY’S HOPES of getting additional water from May 1 have been dashed as work in phases V and VI is far from complete. Even as a deadline of April 30 had been set by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and Mayor Davesh Moudgil, who visited the Kajauli waterworks in February, the work will take about another three months to complete, said officials.

With summers already here and demand for water increasing, the city is unlikely to get any respite from water woes this summer, too. At present, UT gets 85 million gallons daily (MGD). Of this, about 58 MGD comes from Kajauli Waterworks, Phases I, II, III and IV and the remaining 27 MGD is generated through 250 tube wells. In summer, the demand goes up to 116 MGD and a gap in demand and supply arises. In winter, the demand does not go beyond 85-90 MGD.

A senior official of the public health wing of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation told Chandigarh Newsline that work at water pumping station, tank and pipelines which were to be laid from Jandpur to the Sector 39 waterworks is still under way. Also, the main water intake structure that has to be constructed by the Punjab irrigation department to bring water from the Bhakra mainline canal to Kajauli and beyond, is yet to begin.

“We may complete our share of work by May end but major work is left at the Punjab government-end. The main intake structure has to be set up. Initially, GMADA was to construct it but then they said that the irrigation department would do it,” said MC Chief Engineer Manoj Bansal.

The intake structure helps in withdrawing water from the source (Bhakra mainline canal) over predetermined pool levels and then to discharge this water into the withdrawal conduit called intake conduit, through which it will flow up to the water treatment plant.

A senior official of the Punjab irrigation department, on condition of anonymity, said they are waiting for the approval of designs of the infrastructure which has to be built.

GMADA’s work on laying the pipeline from the main canal to the pumping station at Jandpur is also under way and not complete yet.

“In the first place, work is not complete and once completed, multiple tests have to be carried out before releasing water formally,” an official pointed out.

For water to reach Chandigarh from the Kajauli waterworks, water is lifted from the Bhakra main canal, SYL. The water is supplied to the Sector 39 Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Chandigarh through four pipelines, Phases I, II, III and IV. Phases 1, II and IV are maintained by Punjab while Phase III is maintained by Chandigarh MC.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil, though, seemed quite sure of the city getting water from May 1. He said, “Chandigarh corporation’s work is 90 per cent complete. It is just that work on the part of the Punjab irrigation department is pending. I will coordinate with the Punjab officials regarding this.”

