Chandigarh health offices yet to shift to new administrative block at GMSH

More than a month after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the new administrative block of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, the Chandigarh health department is yet to shift any of its offices to the new building. On Monday evening, UT health director G Dewan, responding to a query from Chandigarh Newsline, said he had issued orders for shifting the departments in a “phased manner”.

On January 30, along with the 300-bedded sarai at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Singh had inaugurated the new administrative block building and auditorium at GMSH-16. Consisting of five floors and a basement, the new administrative block building has been built at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The new building is still locked. Asked about the delay in shifting offices, Dr Dewan said there were some “teething problems”, which cannot be construed as a “delay”.

“I have issued orders to various departments for shifting into the new block. Within 15 days, a number of departments will shift to the new block. As per the plan, initially, departments like some of our offices that are located in Sector 22 shall be shifted to the new block. Then, administrative offices located at GMSH-16 will move to the new block,” Dr Dewan told Chandigarh Newsline. Dr Dewan added that the drugs and food wing of the UT health department shall also be shifted to the new block.

The office of Director Health Services (DHS), Medical Superintendent (MS) and Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS), GMSH, will also be shifted to the new block.

