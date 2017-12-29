Chandigarh health department: IMR 14, successful Measles Rubella campaign part of achievement list in 2017

The UT health department even started yoga classes for general public in 38 schools of Chandigarh in March. The UT health department even started yoga classes for general public in 38 schools of Chandigarh in March.

INFANT MORTALITY Rate (IMR) has come down to 14, Measles Rubella campaign was successful and institutional deliveries in 2016-17 reached 99.63 per cent. These were some of the achievements of the Chandigarh Health Department in 2017.

According to health officials, IMR in the city has improved from 21 to 14 deaths per 1,000 live births according to the September report of the Sample Registration System. About the population-based screening under NCD programme, health officials said it has already been started in three areas of Chandigarh for detection of diabetes.

This year, the Chandigarh health department also made registrations at out-patient department free at all government hospitals and allied dispensaries. Health officials said the foundation stone of Civil Hospital, Sector 48, a 100-bed hospital, was also laid this year.

The UT health department even started yoga classes for general public in 38 schools of Chandigarh in March. Again, in the same month, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, won the award for excellence in specialist care in Delhi. The Chandigarh health department further stated that CT Scan has been upgraded from dual slice to 16 slice in public-private partnership mode.

Among the other achievements this year, health officials said midday meals under the ICDS project has been started in Chandigarh as well as anti-rabies vaccine and immunisation are being provided free of cost to victims of dog bite for six months. A national conference on AIDSCON was organised in Chandigarh in February, added health officials.

