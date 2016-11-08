Chandigarh health committee to investigate if GMCH resident doctor died of dengue

Health officials said Heena Garg, a resident of Sector 33, was a senior resident doctor at the GMCH’s ophthalmology department. Health officials said Heena Garg, a resident of Sector 33, was a senior resident doctor at the GMCH’s ophthalmology department.

THE UT health department’s death audit committee will review the death of a Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) resident doctor who was dengue positive and died at PGIMER last week. Health officials said Heena Garg, a resident of Sector 33, was a senior resident doctor at the GMCH’s ophthalmology department. “The death review committee will probe if she died because of the dengue,” said Director Health Services, Chandigarh, Dr Rakesh Kashyap.

PGI doctors said that the patient was “dengue positive” and died of renal failure at PGI. UT anti-malaria officer Dr Gaurav Aggarwal points out that the case has been included in the suspected dengue death category. “Preliminarily investigations have revealed that the immediate cause of death was not due to dengue, but it will be investigated by the committee,” he said. “We have sought a report from the PGI as well.”

The total number of suspected dengue deaths in the city has reached three. The other two deaths which occurred at a private hospital in Mohali were also dengue positive.

“We have received two cases in which the victims died at a private hospital in Mohali. They were both dengue positive. It will be investigated if the cause of death was dengue only,” said Dr Aggarwal. “One of them died due to cardiac arrest and in another case, the primary investigation has revealed the cause of death was not dengue. An investigation will be carried out to look into the certified causes of death in all the cases.”

Seven fresh cases of dengue were reported on Monday, taking the total number of dengue cases in the city to 802. “Five cases of chikungunya have been reported today; all of them are from Chandigarh. The total number of chikungunya cases has mounted to 213,” said a statement of health department.

