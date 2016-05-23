Chandigarh: Health camp in Mauli Jagran More than 50 per cent screened found obese

More than 50 per cent of the people who were screened in a health camp held in Mauli Jagran were found to be obese, health officials said.

“Of the 237 patients screened for hypertension and obesity, 28 were found to be hypertensive, 54 to be overweight and 135 to be obese. All these patients were counselled by expert dieticians in the camp for weight management,” said a health department statement.

On Saturday, a health camp was organised at the civil dispensary in Mauli Jagran, where 980 people were registered and examined.

Director Health Services Vanita Gupta said the department will continue to hold such screening camps in the city.

The officials said 162 people were examined for eye problems and refractive errors in the camp. “In total, 250 people were examined at the medical OPD and were given treatment accordingly. Eighty patients were examined for skin problems and treated for various skin ailments. Two confirmed cases of leprosy and one suspected case of leprosy was detected,” said the statement.

In total, 89 people were screened for oral cancer and seven were found to be suffering from submucous fibrosis. “The doctors examined around 40 women for breast and cervical cancer, out of which 18 were screened by VIA (visual inspection with 5 per cent acitic acid) for cervical cancer and three were suspected for cervical cancer,” the statement said, adding that spirometery were conducted for 10 people and all were found to be having obstructive lung disease.

