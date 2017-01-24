Chandigarh: HC orders sealing of EVMs, issues notices to Administration, MC

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

AS MANY as 28 new cases of diarrhoea were reported in Sector 18 on Monday. Director Health Services Rakesh Kashyap said that the number of cases had come down and the problem was subsiding.

“The cases that were reported today are both acute and light diarrhoea. People are complaining of abdominal cramps. The health department team conducted a door-to-door survey at 412 houses. The situation is fine now,” Kashyap told Chandigarh Newsline. The Municipal Corporation has already flushed out water from the pipelines.

Watch what else is in the news

“We are checking samples from time to time and all are negative. The water is completely fit for drinking,” said a senior official of the public health wing of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Even as the Municipal Corporation has been telling the residents that the water is fit for drinking, some of the residents still hesitate to use it.

“I have got water from my relatives who stay in Sector 21. After such a situation where everybody in my family fell ill, I cannot depend on the authorities’ version,” said Vineet, a local resident.

Over 400 cases had been reported in the last three days from Sector 18-B, C and D. The Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation said that the dirt and garbage which the leaked pipeline had sucked accidentally had all been cleaned. The engineers said that because there was leakage in a pipeline, it sucked the dirt and garbage which led to the contamination.

Last Thursday, the matter had come to light when several people of Sector 18 B and C complained of stomach ache and vomiting. After the civic body got the water supply checked, they found the water to be contaminated. Immediately the supply of water to the sector was stopped and people were asked not to consume the water.

Panic over muddy water Panic again gripped a lane of Sector 18 B on Monday afternoon when residents complained that they were getting muddy water. MC chief engineer N P Sharma immediately got it checked and found that the muddy water was due to a leakage of pipeline in a resident’s house.

“There was no contamination. Our engineers got it checked and found that there was leakage in the water pipeline of one resident due to which he was getting muddy water. The fault has been rectified. The entire water supply to the sector is completely fit for drinking,” said the chief engineer.