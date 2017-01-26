Chandigarh: Half-burnt, headless body found near forest area, probe launched

Police on the spot of the crime where a beheaded body was found in the forest area on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh Police on the spot of the crime where a beheaded body was found in the forest area on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

An unidentified body of a man was recovered from the forest area of Makhanmajra, adjoining Dakhin Marg on Wednesday. The half-burnt, beheaded body was spotted by a local forest guard, Sultan Singh, around 3.30pm. The forest area is linked to the Chandigarh Forest Department Nursery.

The lower portion of the body was found burnt separately along with half-burnt remains of the head. Police suspect it to be a case of murder and that the killers allegedly wanted to destroy evidence. A case of murder and destruction of evidence have been registered against unknown people at Mauli Jagran police station. Some empty bottles of liquor and water along with disposable glasses were also recovered from the crime scene. Initial investigation suggests that the body could be around 10 days old but someone allegedly tried to set it on fire recently.

Straw and wood which are easily available in the jungle were used to burn the body. A pair of slippers was also recovered from the spot. “I along with my colleague was on routine patrolling in the forest area when we spotted the half-burnt beheaded body. I passed the information to local police control room. My first call was attended by Patiala police control room. I again made a call and this time it was attended by Chandigarh police control room,” said Sultan Singh.

SSP (UT) Eish Singhal said, “We have lodged a case of murder and have launched an investigation. Record of all the missing persons in Chandigarh is also being examined. The body has received 70 per cent burn marks and forensic experts from CFSL, Sector 36, have been called for a scientific inspection of the body.”

Dilip Singh, an employee residing inside Chandigarh Forest Department Nursery, said, “The particular spot, where the body was recovered, is a safe haven for drug addicts and alcoholics. People often frequent here late evening and drink.” However, sources said the possibility of the man dying a natural death cannot be ruled out and someone allegedly tried to burn his body during which some stray dogs may have taken away the head.